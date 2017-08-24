Gov. Roy Cooper speaks to community college leaders

"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
