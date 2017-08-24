Gov. Roy Cooper speaks to community college leaders

As the keynote speaker at this year's NC Association of Community College Trustees leadership seminar, Governor Roy Cooper spoke about the importance of access to quality education at the highest level. (Source: WECT)

As the keynote speaker at this year's NC Association of Community College Trustees leadership seminar, Governor Roy Cooper spoke about the importance of access to quality education at the highest level.

Leaders from community colleges across the state cheered Thursday when Cooper said North Carolina needs to invest in public education. He said that investment starts as early as pre-kindergarten, and continues after high school graduation.

Cooper said the community college system plays a key role in recruiting businesses to the state.

"The first thing I get is 'Do you have the people? Do you have the qualified workforce? Do you have people to fill the jobs that I create?'" he said. "That is the No. 1 requirement for the kinds of jobs that we want."

Cooper also spoke about the challenges facing colleges. He said faculty retention due to salaries is a concern, and that he hopes to address that in the budget.

The North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees is a nonprofit corporation that provides trustees an organization for the furtherance of the aims, goals and development of community colleges in the state.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.