Back to School: Safety tips for walking and riding the bus to school

Tips for getting to school safely. (Source: Pixabay)

Make sure your child stays safe this school year.

Lt. Jeremy Humphries with the Leland Police Department joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about best practices you can share with your child.

If walking to school, Lt. Humphries recommends the buddy system. Be sure your child walks with a sibling, friend, or neighbor.

He said the Nextdoor app can be helpful to find other kids in the neighborhood who are walking the same route.

Plan a route to school or the bus stop.

Select the most direct way with the fewest street crossings and with intersections that have crossing guards if possible.

Remind your child to keep their head up and phone down. Never walk, drive or bike while texting or talking on the phone.

Drivers also need to be more aware at this time as well.

Make sure you are vigilant with all the extra children walking or riding the bus to school.

