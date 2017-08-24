Some New Hanover County school buses to have seat belts for second year

New Hanover County school buses may look a little different this year. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County school buses may look a little different this year.

That’s because 14 of them will have seat belts. It's part of the second year of a trial run of seat belts on NHC school buses.

According to New Hanover County Director of Transportation Ken Nance, the county volunteered last fall for a state program for seat belts in school buses. The county has 160 buses.

“The seat belts just add another piece of that safety," Nance said. "We’re in favor of it for that very reason because it adds another piece of safety to a school bus each and every day. ... It keeps students in the seat which means it helps with discipline and it helps if there’s an accident and the student is in the seat and not moving around the school bus.”

Nance said the program tests whether students wear the seat belts, and the safety aspects of the seat belts.

According to Nance, elementary schoolers were more likely to wear them last year, and high schoolers didn’t buckle up as much.

“We can remind them about it and they can watch what’s going on, but in the end, it’s the student’s decision to wear it or not to wear it in the sense that the driver may not know if they have it hooked or not,” he said.

Schools will take disciplinary action if the seat belts are not worn, but Nance said he doesn’t have a plan yet on what the punishment will be. There is a school board policy that requires students wear seat belts, he said.

The state pays $8,000 to $9,000 for each new bus equipped with seat belts. Nance said that as the county gets new buses, it will request that they all have seat belts in them.

