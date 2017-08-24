Back to School: Creative ideas for lunchtime

Bento boxes are good options to add variety to your child's packed lunch. (Source: WECT)

Make sure your child has a healthy lunch to help them get through the school day.

Sonia Kennedy, Registered Dietitian and Owner of Nutrition in Motion, shared some ideas to help you skip the same ol' sandwiches and upgrade to outside-of-the-lunch-box surprises.

Kennedy said a bento box is a cool way to pack your child's lunch. She showed us some examples on WECT News First at Four, including a Hummus Dipper Box, Protein Power House Box and Parfait Lunch Box.

She says when packing your child’s lunch consider the following:

- Variety is important. Change it up so your kids don’t get bored

-Include a protein source at every meal and snack

-Get your kids involved in menu planning, grocery shopping and prep

-If a family needs help and ideas, contact a Registered Dietitian.

