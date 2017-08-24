Coastal Christian alumni build soccer pavilion for school

Coastal Christian High School has a new soccer pavilion thanks to two brothers who recently graduated from the school. (Source: WECT)

Coastal Christian High School has a new soccer pavilion thanks to two brothers who recently graduated from the school.

Nash Taylor, a student at Savannah College of Art and Design, was the architect of the project, which doubles as a picnic area for students. His brother, Lee, and their dad worked on the construction side, making his vision a reality.

Nash, who graduated from Coastal Christian in 2015, said the headmaster asked him to design the project two years ago, and he was surprised and grateful that she gave him his first project. He said he wanted to create a design that would benefit everyone.

“It’s like reviving old times, but at the same time looking forward to what I can offer now to the people that I have known in my life because it’s such an honor to me to give people design," Nash said. "It’s really what I think I can give the public.”

Lee, a 2011 CCHS graduate, agreed with his brother, saying he enjoyed helping out his old school.

“It’s been really fun to be back here and see teachers and friends that still go here and just to give back to that community that helped raise me and make me who I am today,” Lee said.

The pavilion is ready to use this school year.

