Jury convicts man of first-degree murder in Bladen Co. shooting death

A Fayetteville man is headed to prison for the rest of his life after he was convicted of shooting a man to death in 2015.

According to the District Attorney's Office, a Bladen County jury returned a guilty verdict for 25-year-old Montise Mitchell on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 16 years.

Mitchell, along with three other suspects, were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Darrell Council in Elizabethtown on November 8, 2015.

According to officials, Council and his brother were sitting in their SUV at a stop sign at the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads when two men ran up to the vehicle and opened fire.

Testimony from the trial indicated that Mitchell used a handgun in the deadly attack.

Council started to drive in an attempt to get away from the suspects, but lost control of the vehicle about 200 yards away and crashed into a ditch.

Council's brother, who was not injured, was able to get help. Council was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mitchell was arrested following a manhunt by the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.