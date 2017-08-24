Leland man arrested on statutory rape charges

A man was arrested Wednesday night on child sex crimes charges in Leland.

Navassa police apprehended Gregory Herbert Westfield, 46, at his residence in the 1500 block of Dorsey Lane in Leland. He is charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

The alleged offenses involving a 13-year-old happened between Sept. 1, 2013, and May 23, 2015, and the warrant for Westfield's arrest was issued on Aug. 22, 2017.

Westfield was released from the Brunswick County Detention Center after posting a $250,000 bond.

