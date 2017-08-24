Week 2 High School Football Schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Week 2 High School Football Schedule

Week 2

Purnell Swett at Ashley
Hoggard at Orange
Rose at Laney
Northside-Jacksonville at New Hanover
Socastee, SC at North Brunswick
West Bladen at South Brunswick
Topsail at Pender
West Brunswick at Whiteville
East Bladen at Clinton
South Columbus at Douglas Byrd
Trask at West Columbus
East Duplin at Jacksonville
Southern Wayne at James Kenan
Wallace-Rose Hill at SW Onslow

