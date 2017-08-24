Gov. Roy Cooper keeps a close eye on GenX water investigation, tours water treatment plant

Governor Roy Cooper is keeping a close eye on the GenX water investigation and spent the morning touring a water treatment plant in Brunswick County. (Source: WECT)

This visit comes on the heels of a legislative hearing on GenX held in Wilmington.

He said cities across the state are dealing with emerging contaminants like GenX and that's why state agencies need more funding to solve the problem.

Cooper watched as officials with the department of environmental quality sampled water Thursday morning and asked questions about treatment processes and filtration.

Cooper watches as NC DEQ official samples water for GenX testing in Brunswick County @wectnews pic.twitter.com/T1jadb3k1m — Tess Bargebuhr (@TessWECT) August 24, 2017

Cooper says the GenX issue has taken up a lot of state resources, including additional inspections and water testings.

"I've spoken with the heads of both of those agencies, the CDC are going to help us look at the health effects that GenX may or may not have caused, and also to help us with other emerging contaminants as well," Cooper said, referring to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cooper reiterated a statement made several times that protecting clean water should not be a partisan issue.

