NC DEQ says GenX levels remain below state health goal

One day after the Environmental Review Committee met with local and state lawmakers in Wilmington to discuss GenX in the Cape Fear River, the NC Department of Environmental Quality released its latest test results for the unregulated compound.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, concentrations of GenX, which was discharged into the Cape Fear by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works site, remain well below the NC Department of Health and Human Services goal of 140 parts per trillion.

“Levels of GenX continue to decline in the Cape Fear River since we were able to get the discharge stopped,” N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan said in the release, referring to the investigation into GenX and pressure from residents and area officials prompting Chemours to stop discharging the chemical into the river. “This is good news, and we remain vigilant with our sampling regimen and our investigation to protect water quality in the lower Cape Fear.”

The latest results reflect conditions in the Cape Fear River for the sixth and seventh weeks of monitoring, which were the weeks of July 31 and Aug. 7. Water collected from the Cape Fear was analyzed at an Environmental Protection Agency lab in the Research Triangle Park.

Sixteen monitoring wells were recently added to the sampling plan to investigate groundwater conditions at the Chemours facility in Bladen County. The state will make results of groundwater tests at the Chemours facility public when they are available.

Click here to see an interactive map that includes sampling sites and testing data, and more information on the state’s investigation is available here.

