More than 100 golfers prepare for this weekend's tournament

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 golfers are expected to compete in the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course’s City Amateur tournament.

The sign-up deadline to play has already passed, but the public can watch the tournament free of charge. The golf course will be closed to non-tournament players during the event.

Golfers will begin teeing off at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Wilmington Municipal Golf Course is located at 311 Donald Ross Drive.

For more information, go to www.wilmingtonmuni.com or call 910-791-0558.

