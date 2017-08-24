Investigation leads to heroin bust

Brandon Maurice Brown (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

An investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics unit led to the arrest of a man on heroin charges Wednesday.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, Brandon Maurice Brown was arrested after multiple buys were performed by undercover agents.

Brown, 34, has been charged with:

two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

selling/delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

sell or deliver of heroin

two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

resist/delay/obstruct public officers

Brown also had outstanding warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon, simple assault, assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He was booked under a $150,000 bond.

