Reward in NC quadruple murder jumps to $30,000

The reward being offered in connection with the slaying of four people Sunday in Halifax County has jump to $30,000.

The four were killed in what the sheriff believes was a home invasion in the Glenview Community of Fishing Creek Road.

Janice Harris, 72, James Harris, 88, James Whitley, 76, and Peggy Whitley, 67, were around the kitchen table when they were killed, authorities said.

The first reward offered was a few thousand dollars and has since grown to $30,000 thanks to private donations.

The SBI, ATF and surrounding law enforcement are assisting the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Janice and James Harris were residents of the home where the killings occurred, Tripp said. The Whitleys were visiting when they were killed.

ATF records show James Harris ran a federally licensed gunsmithing business from the home.