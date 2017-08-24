Some Lake Waccamaw residents under a boil advisory

Some residents in Lake Waccamaw are under a boil water advisory to due a leaking water main, officials announced on Thursday.

The leaking pipe is located along Waccamaw Shores Drive.

The boil water advisory affects residents from 688 Waccamaw Shores Road to the end of the street.

The Division of Water Resources advises residents to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This advisory remains in effect until further notice.

