Boil water advisory lifted for Lake Waccamaw residents

Based on analysis of water samples collected from the Lake Waccamaw Water System on August 24, it is no longer necessary to boil water for consumption.

Officials announced on Thursday that some residents in Lake Waccamaw were under a boil water advisory to due a leaking water main, .

The leaking pipe was located along Waccamaw Shores Drive.

The boil water advisory affected residents from 688 Waccamaw Shores Road to the end of the street.

The Division of Water Resources advised residents to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

The boil advisory was lifted on Saturday August 26.

