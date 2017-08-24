My turn: the circumstances surrounding a Confederate statue's placement

I mentioned in a previous commentary that removing Confederate statues isn’t always the best solution, and I still stand by that statement.

But as we learn more about this topic and hear more from people who are discussing this issue, it seems to me that we should consider the future of these statues on a case-by-case basis.

One thing I had not considered until this point is the nature of how and why these statues were put in place in the first place. I think each statue should be studied for the circumstances surrounding its placement.

In some cases, we’re finding the monuments were put up with the intention to be a permanent reminder of suppressing the rights of another race. I can see how that can be hurtful and a painful reminder of a dark time in our country’s history.

We can’t just make a blanket statement about these monuments. Instead, we need to have a thoughtful and open discussion and see if that doesn’t get us to a better place.

That's my turn. Now it's your turn.

