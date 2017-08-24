Sunset Beach reaches agreement with developer of Jaguar's Lair

The Town of Sunset Beach has reached a settlement with the developer of Jaguar's Lair, a housing community in Ocean Ridge Plantation that has had developmental issues for years. (Source: WECT)

The Town of Sunset Beach has reached a settlement with the developer of Jaguar's Lair, a housing community in Ocean Ridge Plantation that has had developmental issues for years.

A formal complaint was issued in 2015 outlining the areas of incomplete improvements to basic infrastructure in the development.

Bond Safeguard Insurance Co. wrote about $3 million in surety bonds for the infrastructure work, like electrical hookups, paved streets and stormwater drains. Those projects have not yet been completed.

According to the settlement, the developer will design, permit and complete the required improvements for Section 2 lots starting March 30, 2018 and finishing by Jan. 28, 2019.

The agreement also includes the completion of the remaining improvements to section 1 by Jan. 28, 2020.

Furthermore, the developer has agreed to pay Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation for the installation of electric conduits in both Sections 1 and 2.

Here's a look at the Jaguar's Lair Subdivision Improvements Agreement:

