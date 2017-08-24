Oak Island man arrested on cocaine charges

A two-month drug investigation ended with the arrest of an Oak Island man on multiple cocaine-related charges Wednesday.

According to officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, agents with the Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the Oak Island Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home on East Oak Island Drive.

Officers seized over an ounce of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and around $500 in cash from the home.

Ryan Alexander Stewart, 30, was taken into custody and charged with:

Trafficking cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine (2 counts)

Sell/deliver cocaine (2 counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stewart was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Sheriff's office officials said community tips led to the investigation.

