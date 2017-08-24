17th Street sidewalk improvement project nearing completion

A project to repave sidewalks along 17th Street in Wilmington is nearing completion, according to city officials.

The $1.3 million project is jointly funded by the city and the NC DOT and includes improvements on 17th street between Wrightsville Avenue/Dock Street and Princess Place Drive/Grace Street.

The project will wrap up next month and includes replacing damaged sidewalks, street repaving, installation of upgraded traffic signal arms at the Market Street intersection, the placement of some utilities underground, and upgrading the crosswalks.

