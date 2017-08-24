Winning Powerball ticket sold in Oak Island

While the Powerball ticket worth $759 million was sold in Massachusetts, a ticket sold in North Carolina is worth $1 million.
Also in North Carolina, six Power Play tickets winning $200,000 were sold in addition to nine tickets winning $50,000 each.
A winning $200,000 ticket was sold at Olde Brunswick Store No. 2 in Oak Island, while a $50,000 ticket was sold in Lumberton.
“We are happy to see so many North Carolinians win big and their checks are waiting for them,” said Alice Garland, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This was also a big win for education in our state.”
Estimates are that Powerball ticket sales in North Carolina during the 21 drawings raised $19 million for education this year. That money will help the lottery raise more than half a billion dollars this year for its good cause.
Wednesday night’s winners have 180 days to claim their prize. In all, 257,229 tickets won prizes, ranging from $4 to $1 million and totaling $4.5 million. The winning numbers in the drawing were 6-7-16-23-26 and 4 for the Powerball.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Four North Carolina players have won Powerball jackpots in the past, winning $74.5 million to $188 million.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
