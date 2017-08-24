Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in NC

A customer shows his purchased Powerball tickets, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. An estimated $535 million for set for Saturday night's drawing. (Source: AP/Alan Diaz)

While the Powerball ticket worth $759 million was sold in Massachusetts, a ticket sold in North Carolina is worth $1 million.

According to the Powerball website, a North Carolina ticket matched five of the winning numbers.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 6-7-16-23-26 and the Powerball number was 4.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.