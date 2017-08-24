Tips to stay healthy in school

Kids come in contact with a lot of people when school starts, which leads to the spread of germs and increased sickness. (Source: WECT)

Germs are all over, especially on hands.

Dr. David Hill, a pediatrician at KidzCare Pediatrics, said hand washing is an easy way to make sure your kids are staying healthy.

He also suggests making a doctor’s appointment before school starts so kids can get vaccinated.

