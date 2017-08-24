One person taken to hospital after crash near Independence Mall - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

One person taken to hospital after crash near Independence Mall

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Wilmington early Thursday morning. (Source: WECT) One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Wilmington early Thursday morning. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Wilmington early Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 3 a.m. off of Independence Blvd. near Independence Mall.

There is no word at this time on the extent of the driver's injuries.

