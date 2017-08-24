Bike team breaking the chains of Multiple Sclerosis

Caroline's Chainbreakers is breaking the bonds of Multiple Sclerosis one chain link at a time. (Source: WECT)

Caroline's Chainbreakers is breaking the bonds of Multiple Sclerosis one chain link at a time.

Travis Matthews started the charity bike team started three years ago after his sister was diagnosed with the disease.

"We knew that New Bern had this big event, so we just ended up forming a team," Matthews said.

Each year, Caroline's Chainbreakers participates in the Bike MS race in New Bern, a race Matthews said is close to his heart.

“This event is not event timed," he said. "It’s not competitive in any capacity. It is completely cause driven.”

Matthews has watched his sister's health deteriorate from MS.

“She will get terribly blurry vision," he said. "She will go numb on half of her body. If she gets hot, the next day she might not be able to get out of bed.”

Matthews hopes he and the other team members will inspire MS patients to stay strong in their battle with the disease.

"We are riding for people who can’t ride for themselves," Matthews said.

Wayne Carpenter joined the team to honor his uncle.

“He started stumbling and falling around and fast forward 18 years, he Is in a wheel chair now," Carpenter said. "When I am riding, I think, what would my uncle want me to be doing. What would he be doing if he could get up and get out of that wheel chair.”

Carpenter plans to participate in the 100-mile race at New Bern, but he isn't afraid of the mileage.

"Riding with that many people with the mindset regardless of their skill level as a cyclist, regardless of how fast they can ride, just knowing that everybody there is united in a common goal, it is going to be a lot of fun," Carpenter said.

“We want to have a good tome together, and we want to raise awareness of the cause," Matthews said. "We want to honor my sister and honor everyone with MS.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.