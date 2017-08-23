Son who will accept medal on father's behalf: 'He was proud of the Marine Corps'

Leroy Lee Jr. will accept a Congressional Gold Medal on his late father's behalf on Thursday.

The honor will go to four Montford Point Marines. Seventy-five years ago, the Montford Point Marines were the first African-American men allowed into the Marines since the Revolutionary War.

“My father and all those that came in with him were heroes in my book because they were the first," Lee Jr. said. "They set the path for us.”

Lee Jr. followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Marines. He said the two shared a common bond through their service.

“Every conversation we had had the Marine Corps in at some point or another," he said.

Lee Sr. served 22 years in the armed forces. Lee Jr. said he never saw his father complain about the challenges he faced.

“Even though they were segregated, it made him and the others more determined to be the best Marine they could be," Lee Jr. said.

As Lee Jr. walks across the stage on Thursday, he said he hopes other people will recognize what the Montford Point Marines did for the rest of the country.

"Try to make more of an effort to learn more about what they went through and compare that to what you are going through now," he said.

