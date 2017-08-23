Neighbors upset over possible rate increase

Hampstead residents voiced their concerns about possible rate increases to their water and sewer services on Wednesday night. (Source: WECT)

Hampstead residents voiced their concerns about possible rate increases to their water and sewer services on Wednesday night.

Dozens came out to a public hearing at the New Hanover County Courthouse. Many of them were from the Belvedere Plantation neighborhood.

Frank Carrroll, a Belvedere Plantation resident, said he didn't believe Carolina Water Services deserved to get a rate increase from the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

"We have poor water quality, and the service, and the whole gambit," Carroll said.

Carolina Water Services customers say they've experienced several outages and dirty water over the past few months.

Pender County Commissioners even wrote a letter to the Utilities Commission asking them not to approve the rate increase.

"We are here to support those residents, and there are a lot of people that live in the Hampstead area," Pender County Manager Randell Woodruff. "We hope our presence here will do something to help encourage the company to be more responsive, and we would hope that the utilities commission would not approve this rate increase until they resolve these issues that have been going on for quite some time."

There was no decision made at Thursday's public hearing. The NC Utilities Commission will hold one more public hearing next week.

