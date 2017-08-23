Planning commission continues work on short-term rentals

Wilmington's planning commission met Wednesday night to continue hammering out a plan for short-term rentals in the city.

Apps like Airbnb and Vacation Rental By Owner (VRBO) have raised concerns from residents who oppose owners renting out bedrooms or homes in residential areas.

The planning commission has studied ordinances in other cities and is hoping city staff will get more details on plans in Portland, Ore., and Kansas City, Mo.

"So essentially both of those models allow for short-term rentals with the consent neighbors of the subject property and if the subject property owner or operator can't get his neighbors' consent, then he can go forward with, say, a special use permit so there's some relief valve in place," Wilmington Senior Planner Christine Hughes said. "But it's the owner consent or the neighbor consent (that) is the common element."

After doing additional research on the Portland and Kansas City plans, city staff will come up with a revised amendment for the planning commission to consider.

The commission is planning another work session for October, when members hope to hear from the public as well.

