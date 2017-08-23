Cooper coming to southeastern NC on Thursday

Gov. Roy Cooper will make three stops during his visit to southeastern NC on Thursday.

According to a news release sent Wednesday, Cooper is scheduled to appear at the Brunswick County Water Treatment Plant on Thursday morning before delivering remarks at a leadership seminar for the NC Association of Community College Trustees. That speech will take place at the Wilmington Hilton.

At 3 p.m., Cooper will visit the set of the TNT show Good Behavior in Hampstead.

The release said that Cooper will also be holding meetings and conducting other business during his visit.

