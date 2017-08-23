Columbus County manager announces retirement

Columbus County manager Bill Clark announced that he's retiring in September after almost a decade of service. (Source: WECT)

He says he a combination of getting older and wanting to spend more time with his daughter and grandkids caused him to make the decision.

Clark recently turned 70. His last day as county manager is Sept. 29.

