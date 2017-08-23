Teachers organize bottled water donation ahead of start to school year

Besides pencils and paper, some parents are adding bottled water to their list of school supplies this year, due to the GenX water investigation.

Besides pencils and paper, some parents are adding bottled water to their list of school supplies this year due to the GenX water investigation.

New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley assured parents that the water in the schools is safe to drink, but the New Hanover County Association of Educators wants to be positive. The group recently launched a bottled water donation drive.

Local businesses are being asked to donate money for the water, or cases of bottled water. According to NHCAE President Sarah Bailey, the group asked the North Carolina Federation for Public School Children for money as well and is waiting to hear back.

“The children are our future," Bailey said. "We’ve gone through this with the water for years and may not have known it and did not know it, but we’re looking at the new generation. These children don’t have to be exposed to everything that’s in this water.”

According to Bailey, the donation drive will start with inner city schools like New Hanover High School, Rachel Freeman School of Engineering, International School at Gregory, Wilson Middle School and Mary W. Howe Pre-K Center. The plan is to then branch out to other New Hanover County schools depending on how many donations are made.

Bailey said the goal is to get at least 24 cases of water to each school.

Markley said he hasn’t seen the group’s formal proposal for the project, but said he appreciates the effort.

“Our teachers have always stood up for different causes and I appreciate their efforts," he said. "I would tell parents if they have questions to talk to people at the schools.”

New Hanover County Schools Communications Officer Valita Quattlebaum said the school system has been working with the county’s health department. Quattlebaum said her office follows the department’s discretion when it comes to the water investigation.

“(The health department has) not told us that we need to make any specific changes," she said. "However, we want parents to know that we already allow parents who want to send lunch with their children or who want to bring water, that’s already a policy with New Hanover County Schools. Any parent, any student can do that if they like.”

One parent who will be doing that is Emily Haynes. Her son, Kekoa, starts preschool next week. She said he will not be drinking the water at his school, and that she doesn’t believe the water is OK to drink.

“I don’t believe it when somebody tells me it’s safe," Haynes said. "I still feel like my family and my children and all of our children are basically being the human lab rats."

Her family drinks bottled water and reverse osmosis water from the grocery store. Haynes said county leaders like Markley will be biting their tongues in a few years over the GenX water investigation.

“I can’t imagine that the same people that are saying the water is fine, the kids can drink it, will be patting themselves on the back five or 10 years from now when all of our children are being diagnosed with cancer and reproductive issues,” Haynes said.

Haynes is a part of Wilmington’s Stop GenX in Our Water group that recently sent a letter to the New Hanover County School Board, along with Brunswick and Pender county’s boards petitioning them on “behalf of the students’ wellness.”

The letter asked the county to provide alternative water to provide to all students besides the water from the water fountains, saying “clean drinking water is a necessity, not an option.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.