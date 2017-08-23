Back to School Week: Set your sights on good vision for your child

Dr. Rasika Whitesell, from MyEyeDr. in Wilmington, shared advice to help your child’s eyes looking sharp. (Source: WECT)

Before the start of the school year, make sure your pupil's pupils are ready for class.

Her tips:

Arrange an eye-friendly workspace. Organize a space in your home for studying. Position the desk so that digital devices are sitting at least 20 inches from their face to decrease eye strain. Arrange screens slightly downward to decrease tension on the neck and back. Ensure proper posture with a chair at a height that allows feet to be flat on the floor.

Schedule breaks. Parents should encourage children to give their eyes a break. Use the 20-20-20 rule by looking away from digital devices at an object on the wall, at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

Make sure your child is wearing the right eyeglasses. The beginning of the school year is a good time for an annual eye exam.

