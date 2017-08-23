Columbus Co. man charged in child porn investigation

A Columbus County man has been arrested in connection to a federal child porn investigation.

According to officials with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested William Jeffrey Perrite, 26, at his home on Vinegar Hill Road in Clarendon Wednesday.

He was charged with one count each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

No other details have been released.

The case was handled by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations unit.

Perrite was booked into the Columbus County jail under a $200,000 bond.

