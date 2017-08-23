Teen who robbed, shot man in Wilmington arrested

A suspect wanted in an armed robbery was arrested on Tuesday in Wilmington.

Keshun Hykim Pridgen, 18, was apprehended on Clay Street and is being held on $209,000 bond at the New Hanover County Detention Center on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, Pridgen robbed a 19-year-old man of $3 and shot the victim in the leg in April 2016 in the 200 block of Clay Street.

The victim and his friends were leaving a friend's house on foot when Pridgen confronted them, demanding they empty their pockets. Pridgen allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and the gun went off with a bullet striking the victim in the leg.

Pridgen is also facing misdemeanor charges of failure to appear and probation violation.

