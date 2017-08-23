Bladen Co. detectives seek identity of burglary suspect

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection to several burglaries in the county.

According to officials, the suspect is accused of breaking into several homes in Bladen County and leading officers on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Virginia.

Officers recovered the vehicle but are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Greg Bullard with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office at (910) 862-6947 or (910)862-6960 day or night.

