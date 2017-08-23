Barfield back on CFCC Board of Trustees

Jonathan Barfield is back on the CFCC Board of Trustees. (Source: NHC Board of Commissioners)

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield's time off the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees turned out to be a short one.

Barfield returned to service this month to serve as a trustee after an appointment from Governor Roy Cooper. Barfield will serve a four year term as a gubernatorial appointment.

Barfield left the board in January of this year. At that time, he was a representative as a sitting county commissioner, but the current Board of Commissioners voted to place Chairman Woody White in that position.

In 2016, the county-appointed trustee position created some disagreement among the Board of Commissioners, when White opposed a move by the board to replace him with Barfield. At the time, White called the move self-serving by Barfield.

That disagreement now appears to be water under the bridge. Now that both commissioners will serve on the Board of Trustees, White issued the following statement in response to a request for comment.

"Commissioner Barfield was welcomed last week to the Board and I look forward to working with him as we continue to meet the needs of developing our local workforce with the best in vocational education." - New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chairman Woody White

