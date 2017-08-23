Barfield back on CFCC Board of Trustees

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield's time off the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees turned out to be a short one. Barfield returned to service this month to serve as a trustee after an appointment from Governor Roy Cooper. Barfield will serve a four year term as a gubernatorial appointment.More >>
Leaders in the City of Whiteville Tuesday night passed an ordinance allowing the sale of alcohol earlier on Sundays, commonly known as the Brunch Bill.
In a wide-ranging interview Monday, Representative David Rouzer (R-NC 7) said the federal government is not unified now, but work could still get done before the year is out.
House Speaker Tim Moore said Wednesday he plans to convene a legislative hearing to investigate the discharge of the unregulated chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River. "I'll be announcing committee appointments in the coming days to convene investigative hearings on the GenX issue as soon as possible,"
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed two bills that passed the General Assembly earlier this month, including one the governor claims would impact the ability to protect water quality.
