CFPUA responds to Tuesday afternoon wastewater spill

CFPUA responds to Tuesday afternoon wastewater spill

(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Approximately 1,800 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into a tributary of Whiskey Creek on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Cape Fear Public Utility Authority news release, crews responded to a sanitary sewer overflow that occurred at 4:34 pm near 241 Navaho Trail. CFPUA crews identified the problem as a failure on the Whiskey Creek force main. 

CFPUA staff shut down a nearby pump station shortly after 6 p.m. to stop the flow. Pump-and haul operations were conducted to minimize service disruptions and environmental impacts while CFPUA construction crews made the necessary repairs to the force main.

The pump station and sewer flow through the force main returned to normal operation by 10:30 p.m. 

CFPUA Environmental Management staff members are conducting water quality testing in various locations near the site and initial results are expected in the next 24 hours. The area has been cleaned and the spill was reported to the N.C. Division of Water Quality, according to the CFPUA release.

