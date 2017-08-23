Air Jordan history on display at new Laney gym - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Air Jordan history on display at new Laney gym

Thirty pairs of Air Jordans are on display at Laney High School's new gymnasium. (Source: WECT) Thirty pairs of Air Jordans are on display at Laney High School's new gymnasium. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Laney High School will always be synonymously linked to its most famous alumnus, Michael Jordan.

On Wednesday, the school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school's new gymnasium. While Jordan never played in the new gym, he has outfitted it with some special Jordan Brand features. 

Jordan's signature Jumpman logo adorns center court in the 20,460-square-foot gym, but the real eye catcher might be in the front lobby area.

There sits a display case with 30 pairs of Air Jordan sneakers, all-white versions of every pair of Air Jordans ever made.

"I hope they understand the legacy that Mike has provided us and all the great things that it represents,” Laney Athletic Director Fred Lynch said. “When they come, they will do Twitter, do selfies, but just respect the things we have here."

The centerpiece of the sneaker display is an authentic Laney jersey worn by Jordan.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

