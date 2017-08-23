Back to School Week: Do you have questions for Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley?

Dr. Tim Markley is our guest on WECT News First at Four Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

Today on WECT News First at Four, Dr. Tim Markley, superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, will be our guest.

We're planning to talk to him about what you and your children can expect in the coming school year, which for traditional students begins on Monday, August 28.

