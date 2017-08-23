Surf City police ask for public's help to identify suspects

The Surf City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman who allegedly committed a fraudulent return at the Walmart Neighborhood Market. (Source: Surf City Police Dept.)

The Surf City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman who allegedly committed a fraudulent return at the Walmart Neighborhood Market. (Source: Surf City Police Dept.)

The Surf City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman who allegedly committed a fraudulent return at the Walmart Neighborhood Market. (Source: Surf City Police Dept.)

The Surf City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman who allegedly committed a fraudulent return at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Police officials say that the two suspects selected an item from the sales area and returned it for a refund without purchasing it on Aug. 4.

The two were seen driving a black car, possibly a mid-2000s model Toyota Corolla, which is missing hubcaps.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Surf City Police Department at 910-328-7711 or email Detective Sgt. Hartsfield at jhartsfield@surfcitypolice.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.