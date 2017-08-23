Gym renovations complete at Laney High School

Renovations to the Laney High School gym has been in the works for years, but after 14 months of construction and a more than $7 million price tag, the Buccaneers will have a new facility when students return to class next week. (Source: Laney HS)

Renovations to the Laney High School gym has been in the works for years, but after 14 months of construction and a more than $7 million price tag, the Buccaneers will have a new facility when students return to class next week.

Dozens turned out Wednesday morning for a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony of the new gym.

The new state-of-the-art gymnasium seats 1,600 people and features:

• 2 new boys team rooms and 2 new girls team rooms

• 1 renovated boys locker room and 1 renovated girls locker room

• 1 Athletic Director’s office with a new workspace

• 2 Coaches offices with 2 new workspaces

• 2 classrooms

• A new lobby with a concessions area and public restrooms

It's not the house that Michael Jordan built, but his presence is still felt. The Nike/Michael Jordan Jump Man logo can be spotted on center court and there is a case with all the Air Jordan sneakers on display.

The media center at Laney High School was also renovated. It now totals 11,100 square feet and features:

• 2 new study rooms

• 1 testing/accommodations room

• 1 makerspace room, which is a room for students to create hands-on, 3-D projects, such as printing, sewing, and soldering. The room has a sink and built-in casework to store materials and supplies.

• 1 workroom

• A café/lounge seating area

• WiFi points throughout, which enable students to access the technology they need to complete homework, special assignments, and projects.

