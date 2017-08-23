Brunswick Co. Schools: No discussions held with H2GO about reverse osmosis systems

Leaders with Brunswick County Schools said that there have been no discussions between the school system or the Brunswick Co. government with H2GO about the possibility of installing reverse osmosis systems. (Source: Brunswick Co. Board of Education)

Leaders with Brunswick County Schools said Wednesday there have been no discussions between the school system or the Brunswick County government with H2GO about the possibility of installing reverse osmosis systems in four schools.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the H2GO Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to investigate putting reverse osmosis systems in the four schools it serves.

Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Leslie K. Tubb and Brunswick County Manger Ann B. Hardy released a joint statement in response to the situation.

We continue to have full confidence that the Brunswick County water supply—including at our schools—is absolutely safe to drink. The health and well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority, and it is something we will never take lightly. "We have worked closely with our partners at the State and Federal levels to monitor our water supply, and we will continue to do so. Results of our regular water supply tests, which have been examined and verified by scientific experts at the State, confirm that parents should have no concerns about their children drinking the water at our schools. "Furthermore, at no time have leadership at Brunswick County Schools or Brunswick County Government been in discussions with H2GO about putting reverse osmosis systems in four of our 19 county schools. If alternative treatment methods are deemed to be the best way forward in the future, it is something that will be best implemented on a County wide basis.

H2GO provides water to Belville and Lincoln Elementary schools, Leland Middle and North Brunswick High School.

Bob Walker, executive director for H2GO, said he was approached by the activist group Clean Cape Fear about the project.

