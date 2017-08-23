KNOW THIS GUY? Shallotte police need help identifying suspect in Walmart larceny

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect wanted in connection to a larceny at Walmart earlier this week.

According to Det. McLamb, the man walked out of the store on Aug. 21 with a 32-inch TCL television worth around $130.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video driving a black Ford truck.

If anyone has any information, please contact Det. McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department at 910-754-6008.

