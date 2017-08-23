Car ends up on side after wreck near Moores Creek Battlefield

A driver appears to have avoided major injury after his went off the road, down an embankment and ended up on its side near Moores Creek National Battlefield in Pender County Wednesday morning. (Source: Raycom)

A driver appears to have avoided major injury after a car went over a guardrail, down an embankment and ended up on its side near Moores Creek National Battlefield in Pender County Wednesday morning.

The wreck took place shortly after 5 a.m. on Hwy. 210 between Moores Creek Drive and Battleground Road.

According to a State Highway Patrol trooper at the scene, the driver was walking and talking to emergency personnel after the wreck but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.