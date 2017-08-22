Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore continues to dominate the Arizona Rookie League.
On Tuesday, Gore made his sixth start for the San Diego Padres organization and gave up one run, one hit, and one walk with seven strikeouts in four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks rookie team.
Gore has struck out 34 batters in 21 innings pitched in the ARL.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.