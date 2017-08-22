Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore continues to dominate the Arizona Rookie League.

On Tuesday, Gore made his sixth start for the San Diego Padres organization and gave up one run, one hit, and one walk with seven strikeouts in four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks rookie team.

Gore has struck out 34 batters in 21 innings pitched in the ARL.

