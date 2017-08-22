Back to School Week: Students show off fashions that are cool for school

Preparing for back to school can include some new clothes for your little ones.

According to a study by Citi Retail Services, 65% of millennial parents believe that shopping at brick and mortar stores helps them stick to a budget.

This year's back to school shopping season is also expected to be longer that previous years.

Parents in the study say they're spreading out purchases to help with their budget.

Some parents, though, are waiting to see what the other students are wearing before shopping for their child's clothes.

For those of you who don’t want to wait, A'ngelia Fonville with Stylings By Elishan shared what’s cool for your children’s back-to-school fashion, which includes bomber jackets, layering, camo print, moto jeans and loafers.

