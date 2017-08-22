Desmond Bryant cut by Cleveland Browns

Former East Bladen High School standout Desmond Bryant is looking for a new job.

The Cleveland Browns cut Bryant on Tuesday in a move that saves the team $3 million dollars against the salary cap.

The 32-year-old Bryant was entering the final year of a five-year, $34 million deal.

Bryant missed all of last year with a torn pectoral muscle.

