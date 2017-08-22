Minshew, not Sirk, will start at QB for East Carolina (Source: AP/WECT)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Gardner Minshew will begin the season as East Carolina's starting quarterback after beating out Duke transfer Thomas Sirk.

Coach Scottie Montgomery announced the decision following practice Tuesday.

Minshew threw for 1,347 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions while playing in seven games and making two starts last season.

Sirk was Duke's starter in 2015 but missed last season after twice injuring his Achilles tendon.

He graduated from the school and transferred to East Carolina after Daniel Jones solidified his status as the Blue Devils' starter entering his redshirt sophomore season.

