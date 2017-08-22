H2GO receives national award

H2GO was named a Utility of the Future on Tuesday.

The honor was given by four water sector organizations — the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Environment Federation, the Water Environment and Reuse Foundation and WateReuse — with input from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The program seeks to promote and recognize utilities that are building on a foundation of excellent management and to help small, medium, and large utilities transform their operations over time.

Tyler Wittkofsky, spokesperson for H2GO, said the award was a testament to the company's employees.

"Making the place that you serve a better place to live, that is crucial," Wittkofsky said. "It is important, and it makes everybody feel really good. We can't contribute enough to our employees, who really are in the field face to face with customers and really putting their best forward."

H2GO is one of 25 water utilities from across the US recognized for the award. The City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department was the only other department from North Carolina honored.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.