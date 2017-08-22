Changes for golf cart requirements likely coming to Carolina Beach

A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
