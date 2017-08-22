Changes for golf cart requirements likely coming to Carolina Beach

Seat belts, headlights and mirrors will most likely be required for golf carts in Carolina Beach by 2018.

According to Carolina Beach Mayor Dan Wilcox, the town council discussed those requirements for using golf carts at Tuesday night's meeting and the issue will be put to a vote at the next meeting on Sept. 12. If the changes are put in place, Wilcox said people who already have golf carts without seat belts, headlights and mirrors will have until the end of the year to get them in compliance.

Golf cart safety has become an area of concern in Carolina Beach with 10 golf cart accidents and 22 violations, almost all DWI related, from 2012-16. As of June 27, 2017, there had been two accidents and 18 violations.

