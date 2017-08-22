Whiteville City Council approves earlier alcohol sales on Sundays

Leaders in the City of Whiteville Tuesday night passed an ordinance allowing the sale of alcohol earlier on Sundays, commonly known as the “Brunch Bill”.

City council voted 6-1 at Tuesday’s meeting to adopt the ordinance, which allows establishments with ABC permits to sell alcoholic beverages starting at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday. It represents a big change for businesses in Whiteville. Prior to the vote, the ordinance governing Sunday alcohol sales inside the city limits read “It shall be unlawful for any person to sell or offer for retail sale within the city, any beer or wine from 12:00 Noon on Sunday until 7:00 a.m. the following Monday. This section shall not apply to those establishments having brown bagging or mixed beverage permits”.

Whiteville’s ordinance takes effect immediately, according to a city spokesman. According to a list provided by ncbrunchbill.com, Whiteville is the first municipality in Columbus County to approve the bill. It joins dozens of cities, towns and counties across North Carolina allowing the earlier alcohol sales on Sundays.

